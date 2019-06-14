Rash of vandalism under investigation in Du Quoin, Ill.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A rash of reported vandalism is under investigation in Du Quoin, Illinois.
According to the Du Quoin Police Department, buildings, cars, and signs have been spray painted. There is also reports of street signs being stolen.
Police are trying to figure out who is behind the recent vandalism.
In the pictures police posted on Facebook, it appears multiple street signs, a U.S. Post Office mailbox and a fence were tagged with graffiti lettering in gold spray paint. There are other reports of red paint used.
Du Quoin Police Chief Les Vancil said there are no indications that the graffiti is gang related.
The vandalism reports started over the weekend of June 8 and continued throughout the rest of the week.
The cost of the damage is unknown.
The investigation into the incidents are in the early stages.
If you have any information on the culprit or culprits you are asked to contact the Du Quoin Police Department at 618-542-2131.
