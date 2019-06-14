Rain chances increase this weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing high clouds move back into the area, but temperatures are still pleasant across the area. We are watching a few sprinkles just to our northwest and there is a chance they clip our northern counties late this afternoon and early this evening. Most areas however will remain dry. Rain chance will begin to pick up later tonight, after midnight. Showers and storms will develop to our northwest and move into our northern counties during the early morning hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.