Man who started Avenue of Flags honored on Flag Day in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of volunteers came out this morning to set up nearly 700 flags at Cape county park north.
This year they aren’t just honoring the flag – they are honoring the man who got the avenue of flags started.
Captain David Cantrell lost his leg in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, June 9.
His brother in law Jay Knudtson said tonight at 5:30 p.m. they are asking everyone to come out to Cape Girardeau County Park north to take the flags down and show Cantrell they have his back and his flags will still fly high.
