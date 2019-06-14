Man charges police with weapon, arrested in Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A call about domestic assault led Murray, Kentucky police to a residence on June 12 at 10:30 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to Beach Road in Kirksey. While in route to the residence, officers were told that a male in the house had a gun.
He was later identified as Frederick David Carson of Kirksey. Carson was charged with alcohol intoxication first degree, disorderly conduct second degree, menacing, unlawful imprisonment second degree, assault fourth degree (domestic violence) and resisting arrest.
When officers arrived at the residence they found a woman and juvenile in the driveway.
Officers said another juvenile was still inside the residence with Carson. After the juvenile exited the house officers saw Carson come outside with a weapon in his hand, then quickly retreat back inside.
According to police Carson then came back out without any weapon visible. Carson charged toward the officers who were able to gain control of him.
Police said Carson was then taken into custody and transported to the Calloway County Jail.
