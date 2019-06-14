Ky. to expand treatment, recovery services for substance abuse

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A new Medicaid waiver will be added beginning July 1 for those battling substance abuse in Kentucky.
The Department for Medicaid Services is implementing new standards for substance use treatment through the expanded services. This will expand coverage and increase access to care for Kentuckians seeking recovery.
“Implementation of this SUD waiver will increase and improve services to those fighting with addiction,” said Carol Steckel, Commissioner of the Department of Medicaid Services. “Giving extra support impacts quality of life for the entire family.”
The new waiver expands to providers, allows Medicaid to reimburse for short-term residential stays (up to 30 days) in mental health facilities, and adds coverage for methadone.
The waiver provides transportation services for some who need access to methadone treatment that requires daily dosing and can be difficult to access for individuals without transportation services. Those covered include former foster children; pregnant women; and children under the age of 21.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.