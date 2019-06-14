KSP: Trooper shot at suspect who tried to run him over in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky State Police trooper opened fire on a suspect’s vehicle in a parking lot in downtown Louisville on Thursday night while trying to serve a warrant.
KSP told WAVE 3 News police had been looking for Thomas Trummer, 26, of Irvington, since he assaulted a trooper on June 11. On that day, a trooper saw Trummer in the parking lot of a Kroger on Dixie Highway and tried to talk to him.
When the trooper approached Trummer’s car, KSP said the suspect took off, dragging the trooper.
KSP issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of assault, fleeing police and wanton endangerment of a police officer. (KSP did not say why its trooper was trying to make contact with Trummer in that Kroger parking lot in the first place.)
Thursday, just before 6 p.m., troopers found Trummer in the parking lot of Hotel Louisville at Second Street and Broadway.
When troopers approached his car, he took off again, ramming another car and a police cruiser at high speed before almost hitting a trooper who was on foot, according to KSP. At that time, troopers opened fire, striking Trummer’s car with a bullet. No one was hit.
Trummer sped through the parking lot, crashing through a fence and into heavy downtown traffic to run from police.
KSP lost the suspect during this time and LMPD stepped in, launching its helicopter and K9 unit to look for Trummer.
Police said Trummer ended up driving recklessly through downtown Louisville. He hit the MetroSafe building at Fifth and Liberty Streets, nearly crashed into a crowd of people at Fourth Street Live! and possibly hit another car during this time, KSP said. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
MetroSafe confirmed the suspect then drove onto I-64 West, where he ditched the car near Exit 3, which is for 22nd Street.
The suspect then ran on foot into Lannan Memorial Park, where police took him into custody near the Ohio River.
Troopers said a woman was also in the car during the ordeal. She was arrested at the vehicle. Her name has not been released.
The trooper who opened fire has not been identified, but he said Trummer has a “total disregard for human life.”
Trummer is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.