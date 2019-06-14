Gov. Parson takes first Trade Mission trip to Europe

(KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson traveled to Europe for his first Trade Mission to attract new business to Missouri.
Gov. Parson began his trip Friday, June 14.
The Governor is scheduled to make several stops in France, Germany and Switzerland.
According to the Governor’s Office, the goal of the Trade Mission is promote what the State of Missouri has to offer and encourage international businesses to investment in the state.
“We must continue to build upon our foreign relationships and promote Missouri as an ideal location for business in order to sustain economic growth and success,” said Gov. Parson.
During his European visit, Parson is scheduled to visit Normandy American Cemetery to honor Missouri’s fallen through a flag exchange and wreath-placing ceremony, participate in a roundtable with French CEOs and attend the Paris Airshow to meet with Missouri companies involved in the state’s aerospace exports.
More details on the Governor’s Trade Mission are expected to be released next week.
The trip is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization.
