First Alert: Rain in the forecast every day this weekend

(KFVS) - Enjoy this mild Friday while you can.
Brian Alworth says higher temperatures and humidity return this weekend into next week.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds could gust as high as 20mph during the afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will not be cool as they were Thursday.
Saturday morning there is a chance of showers in the morning.
There is also a chance of storms in our northern counties in the afternoon.
A wet trend will start this weekend and continue through all next week.
There is a chance for rain and storms in the forecast every day.
Humid conditions and near average temperatures in the mid 80s return as well.
We will be monitoring flooding since more rain could aggravate flooding.
