First Alert Friday Outlook

One more very nice day today before gulf moisture returns from the south this weekend. After a near-record cool morning, today will be a bit warmer and slightly more humid as winds become southerly….but moisture will increase significantly overnight…and by morning it will likely be mostly cloudy and humid…with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm moving in from the west. Overall the weekend will be warm (highs in the 80s) and humid with a threat of an occasional round of showers and storms. Currently the severe threat and the flooding threat both appear fairly modest for the weekend.
Out unsettled pattern will continue into most of next week as well…with active westerly flow aloft and a weak frontal boundary waving back and forth. At this point it’s hard to pinpoint any single day or time period for severe or excessive rain…but the trend is for it to be a rather busy and unsettled week. And the 7-day precip manual progs thru next week are showing more heavy rainfall from the plains into the Midwest….which is bad news for farmers and flooded rivers.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.