First Alert Friday Outlook

One more very nice day today before gulf moisture returns from the south this weekend. After a near-record cool morning, today will be a bit warmer and slightly more humid as winds become southerly….but moisture will increase significantly overnight…and by morning it will likely be mostly cloudy and humid…with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm moving in from the west. Overall the weekend will be warm (highs in the 80s) and humid with a threat of an occasional round of showers and storms. Currently the severe threat and the flooding threat both appear fairly modest for the weekend.