Fire marshal investigating vacant building fire in Brownwood, Mo.

BROWNWOOD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a weekend fire in a vacant building in southeast Missouri.
According to the fire marshal’s office, the fire was reported on Sunday, June 9 at 304 Center Street in Brownwood.
The building was once a grocery store. It was mostly vacant for many years with no utilities.
According to the investigator, all of the combustible materials were consumed, including the roof, leaving only some masonry block walls.
The fire remains under investigation and a cause of the fire could not be determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-ARSON (1-800-392-7766), which has a reward fund for information leading to arrests for arson.
