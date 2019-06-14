Deputies perform PIT Maneuver to stop suspect vehicle in chase through Tenn., Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by Henry County, Tennessee deputies on June 10.
Kentucky deputies said they were told of a pursuit of a black two-door Mercedes on TN State toute 119 that was headed into Calloway County on KY State Route 121 south.
Officials later identified the suspect as Molly Armour of New Concord. Armour was wanted on two Stewart County, Tenn. warrants and several warrants from Chester County, Tnn.
She was lodged in Calloway County Detention Center and charged with fleeing and evading first degree, wanton endangerment first degree, operating on a suspended license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance and several other charges.
The Henry County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office also has charges pending against Armour.
Deputies said a Henry County Deputy pursued the vehicle onto Cypress Trail then to Valentine Road, continuing into the Hamlin Community.
The pursuit passed Calloway County Deputy Troy Doss on Carlson Road. They were headed towards Dunbar Road.
Using his emergency equipment, Calloway County Deputy Brandon Winebarger partially blocked Beat Farmer Road in an attempt to stop Armour’s vehicle.
Officials said Armour continued past Deputy Winebarger while being pursued by Henry County officials.
Deputy Winebarger caught up to the pursuit as it turned left onto Blood River Road headed south.
Officials said they received an order to perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT Maneuver) if the opportunity safely presented itself.
After the order was given, Deputy Winebarger took the lead in the pursuit as it continued South on Blood River Road. Officials said Armour entered a left hand turn and slowed to below 35 mph.
At this time, Deputy Winebarger was able to safely perform the PIT Maneuver.
According to officials, Armour’s vehicle came to rest facing north on the left side of the roadway.
The pursuing Henry County Deputy, Sergeant Blake Jenkins, boxed the vehicle in with his cruiser but commands given to Armour were ignored.
Armour was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident, officials said.
Neither Armour nor any Deputies involved in the pursuit were injured.
