Armed Forces training event that officers free medical, dental & eye services available

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you need to see a doctor, there’s a no-cost clinic set up now in three of our Heartland states.
Tom Loflin’s talking about his chance to get medical help through Innovative readiness training set up here at Miner Baptist Church. The no-cost services help the Armed Forces perfect their craft and train for deployment.
“I was really happy, he said.
He’s also glad he didn’t have to make a doctor’s appointment.
“Here I can come over and see what’s going on with my eyes lately it’s getting to where my eyesight is getting blurry,” he said.
Douella Strayhorn said, the clinic will save her money.
“Going back and forth to the doctors here that are a lot of money,” said Strayhorn.
“I don’t think I’ve heard anything negative, and members of the public arrived as early as 5 a.m. and have been patiently waiting," said Lt. Colonel Wayde Minami who serves as the public affairs officer for IRT.
Tiffany Minnias with Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation helped coordinate the event, and she knows how much these services mean to everyone.
“We need to keep our community strong and we need to keep our community connected and we’re here to help,” she said. "People who are unable to see they can now see and maybe get a job, people that are having problems with their heart may now save their life.”
Loflin hopes more people take advantage of this unique health clinic. "Who knows you may be walking around with high blood pressure.”
Strayhorn points out, all it takes is a little of your time. “They’re not asking for anything just us,” she said.
The clinic began on June 14 and will go through June 22. It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the Tuesday and Thursday the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic will not be open on Sunday, June 16.
Services are being provided at the following locations:
- Miner Baptist Church 416 State Highway H in Sikeston, Mo. 63801
- Cairo Junior/Senior High School 4201 Sycamore Street in Cairo, Ill. 62914
- Ballard Memorial High School 3561 Paducah Rd. in Barlow, Ky. 42024
