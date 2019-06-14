Airline to offer flights from Jonesboro to Destin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking a vacation to Florida will soon get a little easier for those of us in Northeast Arkansas.
Air Choice One announced Friday it will offer flights from Jonesboro to Destin, Florida, beginning next month.
The flight from the Jonesboro Municipal Airport to Destin Executive Airport will include a stop in Jackson, Tenn. One round-trip flight will be available daily each Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday, according to a news release.
The inaugural flight from Jonesboro will take wing on Thursday, July 4, following a ribbon cutting at 10:20 a.m.
Tickets will not be available until Monday, June 17.
They can be purchased online at airchoiceone.com or by calling 866-435-9847.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.