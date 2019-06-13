2 women arrested in traffic stop after deputies search vehicle

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women were arrested after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Kentucky on June 12.
Deputies said they conducted a safety check point when a gold minivan stopped before the check point.
When officials went to check and see why the car stopped they spoke with driver Jennifer Darnnell.
The passenger of the van, Crystal Vick and the Darnnell were both arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail.
She could not provide proof of insurance according to deputies.
Deputies searched her vehicle and said Darnnell handed over three clonazepam. Deputies said they found a red and clear container that contained a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine with residue inside.
Deputies said they also found a bag of methamphetamine.
