What you need to know June 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 13.
Another shot of drier and cooler air has moved in this morning clearing the clouds out.
Lisa Michaels says temperature will be in the 50s, but they will reach the low to mid 70s by the afternoon.
Sunny skies today with mostly light winds to start off out of the NW. Winds will slightly increase heading into the afternoon with gusts as high as 20mph at times.
We are looking to stay clear tonight through Friday morning. Clouds will increase during Friday afternoon, but it will still be a cooler day with highs in the 70s and dry conditions.
The heat, humidity, and rain/storms will return not only this weekend, but also all next week. This may prolong flooding from subsiding.
- The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins played for the Stanley Cup in game seven Wednesday night.
- Cape Girardeau is a step closer to setting up a buffer zone for potential medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.
- The power is now off at a flooded mobile home park in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
- Police in Poplar Bluff are looking for a suspect they say took items from several vehicles.
Two Tennessee men are charged with public intoxication after police say they got stuck on an island.
The internet is trying to figure out what was captured on a woman’s home security camera.
