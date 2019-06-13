VANDALIZED AGAIN: Chains of new park swings cut in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Just days after Deputies in Hamilton County stepped in an bought new swings for a park, officials said they were vandalized again.
According to Hamilton County Sheriff Tracy Lakin, one of his dispatchers noticed the chains to the swings had been cut.
The dispatcher stopped by the park at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 13.
The sheriff said he saw the damage first hand and believes someone used bolt cutters to cut where the seats are connected to the chains.
The newly purchased swings were supposed to be vandal-proof according to Sheriff Lakin.
Deputies used their own money to purchase the new swing seats after the old ones had been sliced down the middle.
Deputies are asking anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution to please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 643-2511.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.