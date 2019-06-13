Teen, woman collide on roadway, leave without serious injuries

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash on Wednesday, June 12 happened around 9:30 p.m. in Graves County, Kentucky.
According to officials with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to State Route 303 south of Slaughter Rd for a two vehicle collision with injuries.
A 17-year-old driver named Emma Preston failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn left according to deputies.
As a result Preston’s vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Judy Crawford who was driving two other passengers.
Preston’s vehicle was hit in the driver side rear quarter panel.
Deputies said Crawford continued to impact the end of a guard rail on the right side of the road and then impacted a ditch. Both vehicles were disabled and towed.
All parties were transported to an area medical center. Minor physical injuries were reported.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police, Sedalia Fire Department, Mayfield Graves County EMS, and the Mayfield Fire Department
