Rain chances increasing this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are enjoying clear skies and pleasant temperatures this evening. Temperatures will fall through the 60s during the early evening hours. Many areas will be in the 50s after midnight.
Friday we will see clouds increase throughout the day, but we should remain dry. Highs temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Our rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend. There will be a few scattered storms on Saturday and more numerous storms on Sunday. Temperatures will warm well into the 80s.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.