Power shut off to flooded trailer park in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The power is now off at a flooded mobile home park in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
Officials say floodwaters made for a potentially deadly situation, which forced dozens of people from their home.
It only took a few minutes for crews with the Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative to switch off the power Wednesday afternoon, and the move could end up saving lives.
General manager David Johnston says the decision was made after a lineman went in with waders and reported that flood waters are dangerously close to covering live power connections under the mobile homes.
Johnston says the electric co-op was not involved in the decision to evacuate flooded neighborhood, but says they’re disconnecting power because water and electricity do not mix.
“We want to ensure that our members and just the general public in that area are safe. We don’t want someone injured by something we could’ve prevented,” Johnston said. “what also into that is the protection of our infrastructure as well as the members property. To prevent it from being damaged.”
Todd Thurston, the supervisor of operations and maintenance for the electric co-op says being electrocuted in a body of water can cause some serious damage to your body.
“It could possibly kill them for one,” Thurston said. “Also electrical burns are very severe and it burns inside. There have been times that the burn is so sever that they have to possibly remove a body part.”
If you see water around power lines or other electric equipment near your home, call your power company so they can come out an asses the issue.
Johnston says if you are forced to evacuate your home he recommends turning off the main switch in your breaker box before you leave.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.