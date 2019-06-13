Pet Vaccination Clinic coming to Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Pet Vaccination Clinic is set to open in Carbondale, Illinois.
The clinic is held by Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, Wright-Way Rescue and TimberTrails according to clinic organizers.
It will be on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Parrish Park, 2500 West Sunset Drive.
Organizers said cats and dogs can be vaccinated for rabies, distemper and worms. They can also be microchipped for just $35 per animal with Jackson and Williamson County rabies tags available.
Pets can get individual shots or microchips for $15 each.
Organizers said dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.
Everyone in line from 10 to 11 a.m. will be helped.
