Mo. Highway Patrol Troop E commanding officer to retire

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Following 30 years of service, the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E commanding officer will retire on July 1, 2019.
Captain Jeffrey Vitale, commanding officer of Troop E in Poplar Bluff was appointed to the patrol in 1989.
Capt. Vitale was assigned to Troop C and later promoted to corporal and assistant zone supervisor of Zone 5. He was then promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Troop C, Zone 12 in Jefferson County.
He was promoted to lieutenant and and assigned to Troop E in 2006, and promoted to captain and designated commanding officer on in 2016.
Capt. Vitale was born in St. Louis and served in the U.S. Air Force where he later transferred to the Air National Guard. He served in active duty during Operation Desert Storm and Operations Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom.
He also served as a St. Louis County police officer.
