McCracken County students attend international conference in Amherst, Mass.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A team of students from McCracken County Schools joined other top teams from 14 countries & 37 states in competing at the Future Problem Solving International Conference.
The conference took place June 5-10, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. The students from McCracken County Schools qualified for the competition after award-winning placements at state finals.
Results from the International Conference:
- Katelyn Woodard (senior MCHS) - Individual Global Issues Problem Solving
- Noah Ellis (junior MCHS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving (6th place)
- Bailey Bowland (sophomore MCHS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving (6th place)
- Olivia Dodge (sophomore MCHS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving (6th place)
- Hannah Hatton (sophomore MCHS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving (6th place)
- Abby Beth (freshman MCHS) - Individual Scenario Writing & Team Scenario Writing
- Ava Kelly (freshman MCHS) - Individual Community Problem Solving (3rd place)
- Karsyn Allard (8th grade HMS) - Multi-Affiliate Global Issues Competition
- Hannah Bryan (8th grade HMS) - Multi-Affiliate Global Issues Competition
- Eden Bridge-Hayes (6th grade HMS) - Individual Scenario Writing (5th place) & Team Scenario Writing (2nd place)
- Sophie Hollowell (6th grade HMS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving
- Lily Grimes (6th grade HMS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving
- Lauren Denton (6th grade HMS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving
- Jillian Roach (6th grade HMS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving
