McCracken County students attend international conference in Amherst, Mass.
The top teams from 14 countries & 37 states competed at the Future Problem Solving International Conference on June 5-10, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Ava Kelly, Eden Bridge-Hayes, Noah Ellis, Bailey Bowland, Hannah Hatton and Olivia Dodge. (Source: kfvs)
By Steve Pobst | June 13, 2019 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 3:33 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A team of students from McCracken County Schools joined other top teams from 14 countries & 37 states in competing at the Future Problem Solving International Conference.

The conference took place June 5-10, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. The students from McCracken County Schools qualified for the competition after award-winning placements at state finals.

Results from the International Conference:

  • Katelyn Woodard (senior MCHS) - Individual Global Issues Problem Solving
  • Noah Ellis (junior MCHS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving (6th place)
  • Bailey Bowland (sophomore MCHS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving (6th place)
  • Olivia Dodge (sophomore MCHS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving (6th place)
  • Hannah Hatton (sophomore MCHS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving (6th place)
  • Abby Beth (freshman MCHS) - Individual Scenario Writing & Team Scenario Writing
  • Ava Kelly (freshman MCHS) - Individual Community Problem Solving (3rd place)
  • Karsyn Allard (8th grade HMS) - Multi-Affiliate Global Issues Competition
  • Hannah Bryan (8th grade HMS) - Multi-Affiliate Global Issues Competition
  • Eden Bridge-Hayes (6th grade HMS) - Individual Scenario Writing (5th place) & Team Scenario Writing (2nd place)
  • Sophie Hollowell (6th grade HMS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving
  • Lily Grimes (6th grade HMS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving
  • Lauren Denton (6th grade HMS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving
  • Jillian Roach (6th grade HMS) - Team Global Issues Problem Solving

