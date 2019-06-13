Man sentenced for furniture warehouse fire in Kennett, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett, Missouri man was sentenced to prison in federal court for setting a fire at a furniture warehouse building and a box truck in August 2018.
James L. Harrison, 52, appeared before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. on Wednesday June 12.
Judge Limbaugh, Jr. sentenced Harrison to 78 months in prison on one felony count of malicious attempt to destroy a building by means of fire and on felony count of malicious attempt to destroy a vehicle by means of fire.
Harrison was also ordered to pay $401,787 in restitution for damages caused by the fire.
According to the U.S. States Attorney’s Office, court records state Harrison admitted to setting fire to warehouse building owned by Bullock Furniture Store and a box truck at the parking lot near the warehouse in Kennett, Mo. on Aug. 15, 2018.
The warehouse, its contents and truck were destroyed by the fire.
No one injuries were reported.
This case was investigated by the Kennett Police Department, the Missouri State Fire Marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the Government.
