Ky. investigators looking into 14-year-old missing person case

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a 14-year-old missing person case.
Sandra “Sandy” Travis was reported missing by her husband, Bobby Gene Travis, on August 21, 2005. She was 59 years old.
At the time of the report, deputies say she had actually been missing since July 17, 2005, but Bobby Travis hadn’t reported it.
According to the sheriff’s office, the couple lived in a home at 2800 West Slaughter Road, which is several miles south of Mayfield. They said the home was abandoned soon after the missing person report was filed with most of their belongings left behind.
Over the past 14 years, deputies say the grass, trees and brush have grown up over it to where it isn’t visible from the road. They said the home was left almost exactly as it was left and abandoned.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bobby Gene Travis died in 2014 at the age of 64.
While in a meeting with Graves County Attorney John Cunningham and Sheriff Jon Hayden a few weeks ago, information about some old missing person cases were being discussed. It was learned through that meeting and after review of the investigative file that soon after Sandra Travis’ disappearance, a large concrete pad was poured by hand in front of the home.
Deputies say there had been information circulating that there could be evidence under the concrete.
Sheriff’s detectives were able to get legal access to the property on Thursday, June 13 around 7:30 a.m.
Deputies say a backhoe was used to get to the property and the concrete slab that was roughly 12-feet by 20-feet, was pulled up and the area checked for any possible signs of Sandra Travis.
They said that nothing was found.
According to the sheriff’s office, the late statement Sandra Travis’ husband gave to police was that the last time he saw her, she was getting into a white semi-truck in the driveway of the home with a man. They said that man was never identified.
Sandra Travis was described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 115 pounds. She had red hair and blue eyes.
Detectives say other identifying features included freckles on her face, chest, arms and legs, along with a dimple on her chin; hysterectomy and spleenectomy scars on her abdomen; and a birthmark on her buttocks. Travis had previously fractured her ribs, jaw, nose and eye socket.
She had a thin, gold band on her left pinky finger and possibly a watch with a gold band on her left wrist. Her ears were pierced and she wore wire-framed eyeglasses.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is hoping anyone with information will come forward. You can contact them at 270-247-4501 or your local law enforcement agency.
