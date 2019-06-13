Johnny Cash statue unveiled in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Man in Black now has a statue in the city where he found his early fame.
It was unveiled Wednesday in Midtown.
The new Johnny Cash statue is in Cooper-Young, just feet away from where he played his first paying gig at Galloway Church in 1954.
Johnny Cash's nephew, Roy Cash Junior helped unveil the life-size statue at 999 South Cooper Street.
He and Cash's oldest grandson, Thomas Gabriel, provided the music for the occasion.
Artist Mike McCarthy created the bronze likeness of a young Cash.
The music icon's family says it was a long time coming.
"I think it caps the history and the meaning and the impact of his music and his rather iconic, legendary image. There'll never be another Johnny Cash,” said Roy Cash Jr.
A circle of lights will create a "ring of fire" around the statue's feet at night.
Local non-profit Legacy Memphis helped raise the $65,000 needed to make the Johnny Cash statue a reality.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.