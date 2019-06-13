Gov. Parson orders lighting of Capitol dome to shine blue for Blues’ Stanley Cup victory

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the lighting of the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine blue on Thursday evening, June 13 in celebration of the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup win.
Wednesday night marked the end of the team’s 52-year wait for hockey’s highest honor. After defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1, the blues brought the Cup home to St. Louis for the first time.
A celebration parade is planned for Saturday, June 15 in downtown St. Louis.
