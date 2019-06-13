First Alert Thursday Outlook

Looks like we’ll be rounding out the work week with a continuation of our unusually pleasant weather before humidity levels and thunderstorm chances return by the weekend. This afternoon will be sunny, breezy and mild. Dew point temps look to drop back into the 40s again by tonight…before they start to climb again tomorrow. With clear skies and calm winds, tonight will likely be the coolest night of the week thus far (and likely the coolest night until fall!!) with lows in the 40s and 50s. Even places like Kennett and Caruthersville may drop below 60 by daybreak Friday! But winds return quickly to southerly tomorrow and temps and dew points will start to rise again, though Friday should be rather pleasant one more time.