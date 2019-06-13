First Alert: Sunny, dry, pleasant afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s a pleasant day in the Heartland.
Mostly sunny skies and drier air are making for a very nice day.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will be dropping quickly after sunset, with clear skies and dry air in place. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
On Friday, we will see a few clouds start to increase late in the day. It will still be pleasant with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Rain chances will increase as we head toward next week.
