Businesses make donations for troops battling floodwaters

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - A request for sports drinks for Illinois National Guard members stationed in East Cape Giradeau, Illinois has been answered by two Union County businesses.
According to Southern Seven Health Department, the Save-a-Lot store in Jonesboro, Ill. and the Walmart in Anna have donated several cases of Gatorade and Powerade to the troops protecting several communities in southern Illinois from floodwaters.
The sports drinks were donated Wednesday, June 12.
“I thought well we’ll call and a few people will say yes and a few people will say no, and nobody said no. We have a local farm family, the farmer’s wife, they’re battling the flood as well. They brought two cases of Gatorade this morning, and it kinda brings a tear to your eye,” said Jason Tubbs, East Cape Girardeau Village Trustee.
East Cape Girardeau Village Clerk Becky Glodo and Village of East Cape Trustee Jason Tubbs accepted the donations for the troops from Southern Seven’s Program Services Coordinator Bobi Cavins.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.