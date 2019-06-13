Bowfishing program offered to help battle Asian carp

According to IDNR, bowfishing is becoming a rapidly growing sport. (Source: Illinois Department of Natural Resources)
By Marsha Heller | June 13, 2019 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 12:36 PM

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - In an effort to help with conservation efforts and to help battle against Asian carp, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is offering a ‘Bowfishing 101’ program.

The free program, geared for beginners, is being offered at Giant City State Park on Saturday, July 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will learn about bowfishing methods, equipment, regulations, and ethics.

There will also be some hands-on learning with bowfishing equipment and fish targets.

Space is limited for the program. To register for the event call 618-457-4836.

The program is suitable for ages five to 105.

