Bowfishing program offered to help battle Asian carp

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - In an effort to help with conservation efforts and to help battle against Asian carp, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is offering a ‘Bowfishing 101’ program.
The free program, geared for beginners, is being offered at Giant City State Park on Saturday, July 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Participants will learn about bowfishing methods, equipment, regulations, and ethics.
There will also be some hands-on learning with bowfishing equipment and fish targets.
Space is limited for the program. To register for the event call 618-457-4836.
The program is suitable for ages five to 105.
According to IDNR, bowfishing is becoming a rapidly growing sport.
