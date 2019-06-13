Blues’ championship parade, rally to be held Saturday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - You can celebrate the St. Louis Blues’ win on Saturday, June 15.
The championship parade and rally will be in St. Louis.
It will start at noon at 18th St. and Market St. and end at Broadway and Market St.
The rally will take place at the Gateway Arch.
Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri Capitol dome to shine blue on Thursday evening, June 13 in honor of the victory.
On Wednesday night, June 12, the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to win the Stanley Cup. It was their first Stanley Cup win in franchise history.
You can order your own St. Louis Blues player bobblehead, along with super fan Laila Anderson.
