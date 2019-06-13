Another Cool and Dry Morning

Another shot of drier and cooler air has moved in this morning clearing the clouds out. Temperature will be in the 50s, but they will reach the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Sunny skies today with mostly light winds to start off out of the NW. Winds will slightly increase heading into the afternoon with gusts as high as 20mph at times.
We are looking to stay clear tonight through Friday morning. Clouds will increase during Friday afternoon, but it will still be a cooler day with highs in the 70s and dry conditions.
The heat, humidity, and rain/storms will return not only this weekend, but also all next week. This may prolong flooding from subsiding.
-Lisa
