What you need to know June 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 12.
Most of the Heartland will see temperatures in the 50s to start off the early morning.
Lisa Michaels says our furthest western counties could see an isolated shower in the morning.
It will be this afternoon through early evening where additional scattered rain and storms will develop.
There could be a few strong storms in our western counties with the main impacts being hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. These storms will weaken as they move into our eastern counties during the evening.
High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Dry and more cooler days will end the week, but the heat and humidity will return by the weekend.
We will be watching an unsettling pattern of rain and storms this weekend heading through next week.
- A new law that will ban the use of cell phones while driving in Tennessee starts on July 1.
- In celebration of 150 years, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be hosting the Southern Illinois Star Party.
- A mobile home park in East Cape Girardeau is under an evacuation order.
- Every student and parent/guardian in the Sikeston, Mo. school district will not have to worry about paying for their students’ breakfasts and lunches of the school year.
