6/12/19 - Starting our day with the National Anthem

Many years ago, television stations across our country signed off with a version of our National Anthem. It was a much simpler time.
In the early days, the sign off filled our televisions with film shots of our local and national landmarks, military, and American flags. It was a fitting way to honor our country and finish our broadcast day.
But now it’s different. Media is different.
KFVS, like many other stations, began broadcasting 24-hours a day and that means at some point, many television stations, along with ours, got away from the National Anthem sign off.
Last week, KFVS joined with sister Gray Television stations across America in airing our National Anthem.
Here at KFVS, we decided to sign on with it instead of signing off. Doing it at the beginning of our broadcast day reminds us of our days in school when we as a class would stand up every morning and recite the Pledge of Allegiance to begin our day.
The girl singing is 9-year old Reina Özbay. She’s from South Florida and her a capella version is moving to the soul. The images are from across the country and right here in the Heartland.
Airing the Star Spangled Banner in the morning also ensures that more viewers will see it, and come to understand we can all be in unity and respect each other no matter who we are, our political beliefs, where we live, or our walk in life. We are blessed to be a part of the greatest country on Earth.
All of us coming together, and taking a few minutes to honor our country and honor each other as Americans makes this a Better Heartland.