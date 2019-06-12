SIU to host Southern Illinois Star Party

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In celebration of 150 years, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be hosting the Southern Illinois Star Party on Friday, July 12.
SIU along with the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois and the Adler Planetarium of Chicago will have astronomers on hand to explain the night sky and share views through several telescopes.
Several planets and other celestial objects will be observable including the sun, moon, Mercury, Jupitar, Mars, Saturn and several deep sky objects that will be visible in later in the evening.
Activity and vendor tents will be available where people can participate in fun activities, learn about meteorites and the night sky and check out state-of-the-art observation equipment. Presentations will be throughout the evening from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Free event parking at SIUC Lot # 63. Shuttles will depart Lot 63 every 15 minutes taking patrons to and from the observation area.
Although there will be plenty of telescope to check out, visitors are welcome to bring their own scopes and viewing equipment to the event as well as lawn chairs and blankets.
Food, drinks, and snow cone vending onsite by SEMO Kona Ice and Heartland Catering.
Onsite Parking is very limited and will be by special permit only.
Anyone bringing large telescopes to the event requiring vehicle access to the observation site should contact event coordinator, Bob Baer for parking information.
