Scattered Rain & Storms This Afternoon

It will be another ‘cooler’ start with most of the Heartland seeing temperatures in the 50s to start off the early morning. Light clouds are starting to move in, and our furthest western counties could see an isolated shower in the morning. It will be this afternoon through early evening where additional scattered rain and storms will develop. There could be a few strong storms in our western counties with the main impacts being hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. These storms will weaken as they move into our eastern counties during the evening. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s.