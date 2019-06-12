Red Cross volunteers travel from across the nation to help local flood victims

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Flooding has impacted many across the Heartland as of recent weeks.
The swollen Mississippi River has flooded many streets, land and homes on both sides of the river. This has even led to evacuations in East Cape Girardeau as of late.
This is now the time when the American Red Cross sends their resources into the area to help those in need.
We spoke with Tom Campbell, a volunteer with the Red Cross who made the trip from Memphis, Tenn. to help. He said there is a lot of volunteers that have traveled quite a distance to help others in their time of need.
"Volunteers from across the country have come to help and assist with this process," Campbell said. "We have volunteers that have come from as far away as Alaska and from South Florida and from all the states in-between to help with the effort."
Campbell said right now they are working with local communities here to identify the needs for the people.
"The most immediate need is to make sure that if people need a safe place to stay that they are able to have those resources," Campbell explained. "We have teams, materials and resources in place, should that need arise."
Part of the mission for the American Red Cross is to make sure people have a safe place for refuge and help with the long term recovery process as well.
“We have a lot of very talented volunteers and staff who as the water begins to go down can work with our communities and work with our residents to do assessments and figure out what are the needs for the community so we can rebuild it as quickly as possible,” Campbell stated.
Campbell said they will assist those in need from the moment flooding starts to after it's gone as they continue building back their lives.
"As the floodwaters are going up, often times people will need to find a place to stay," Campbell said. "As the floodwaters begin to go down and they want to return to their lives, the process of cleaning up and getting back to normal becomes really important."
If you need assistance, call the American Red Cross at 314-516-2800 or visit their website here.
If you need a place to stay, a new shelter location has opened in Missouri to replace the McClure, Ill. standby location. It is located at the Zion United Methodist Church at 3652 State Highway Z near Gordonville, Mo.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.