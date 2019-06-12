Purple Heart City signs installed in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City workers installed Purple Heart signs at several of the city's main entryways. On Wednesday, many people gathered together at the "Welcome to Cape" sign by Veterans Memorial Drive and Center Junction as the new sign was installed.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox issued a proclamation marking the honor for the city to be a Purple Heart City.
"We're honoring all of the people that served our country, gave their lives and were injured in the line of duty. It's a big deal," Fox said.
Fox spoke with guests during the installation about the sign. He took a moment to focus on one member that wasn't there to see this momentous occasion.
He asked for a moment of silence for veteran Dave Cantrell.
"He's a veteran. He's instrumental in this whole process in getting these signs done and getting other people involved with it," Fox added. "He's active in veteran's affairs and anything to do with our country."
Cantrell spearheads installing the hundreds of flags several times a year creating the Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau County Park. He works with veterans and helps out organizations and events that help support veterans and their needs.
"He is special in my heart," Larry DeClue said. "He is responsible for the Avenue of Flags and the wall of past veterans; which my dad is on that wall. He just does a lot for the community."
DeClue also said it's nice to see the city honor veterans with the Purple Heart City signs.
"My dad was in WWII and received two Purple Hearts," DeClue explained. "It just felt necessary to support this program and I think it's good for the City of Cape."
Many organization representatives attended the City Council meeting in November of 2018 where they proclaimed Cape Girardeau as the newest Purple Heart City along the Purple Heart Trail. The purpose of the Purple Heart Trail is to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges, and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal.
