Possible human remains discovered after vehicles pulled from Ohio River, authorities say

ABERDEEN, Ohio (FOX19) - The coroner has been called to a scene along the Ohio River where Brown County authorities say human remains may have been discovered.
The Aberdeen police chief says two vehicles were pulled from the river Wednesday. The possible human remains were found in one of them.
A few weeks ago, a fisherman reportedly hit a vehicle with his depth finder. Police reached out to Ohio Task Force 1, and the retrieval process had begun.
“They were able to respond today around 10 a.m. We were able to retrieve a vehicle out of the river. In that vehicle, there’s a possibility of human remains. That’s still under investigation," Chief David Benjamin said.
He believes the cars have been in the river for years.
Officials were in the area of Water Street investigating. No other details were immediately available.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that as of Wednesday afternoon, authorities could only say that they believed the remains could be human. An original version of this story stated that human remains had definitely been found.
