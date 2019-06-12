Portageville PD wanting to start Shop with a Cop

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The police department in Portageville, Missouri is wanting to start an annual Shop with a Cop program for the community’s children.
The department will need the public’s help with donations for the program to be successful.
Donations would be selected year round. Businesses would are encouraged to participate.
Two children would be selected through K-5. Two children per grade would be selected. Funding will further determine how many children would be selected.
The teachers and school resource officers would choose the kids who would get to shop with a police officer.
If you would like to help call the police department at 573-379-5500 and ask for Officer Corey Sisk or contact police through a message on Facebook.
