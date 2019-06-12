Missouri DED announces Sikeston South Industrial Park as a certified site

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced on June 12 that Sikeston South Industrial Park as a Missouri Certified Site.
This means the ground is now ready for businesses to begin construction. Sikeston joins Missouri’s 30 other recognized development-ready land sites.
“The Certified Sites program shows that Missouri is committed to supporting new investment and helping businesses grow,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Prepared communities win jobs, and this certification shows that Sikeston is a prepared community.”
The program aims to promote development sites in Missouri to businesses wanting to expand or relocate.
These sites must meet a set of standards that businesses need to quickly launch a new facility, including available of utilities, site access, environmental concerns, land use conformance and potential site development costs.
“Our new Missouri Certified Site sits at the apex of logistics for Missouri and actually the entire country. We’re fortunate to have 265 acres along the Burlington Northern Railroad and the crossing of I-55 and Future I-57,” Sikeston Regional Chamber CEO Mike Marshall said.
