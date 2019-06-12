Medical training for Armed Forces and free healthcare services for those in need

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It is a one stop shop in three different locations where you to get free medical attention and even help members of the Armed Forces prepare for deployment .
The Armed Forces will be participating in a Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program.
It will include members from the Air National Guard, Navy Reserve, Air Force Reserve, active duty Navy, and active duty Air Force.
Chris Schepers with the Air National Guard said this training will provide free services to anyone in need of medical, dental, eye and mental health services. Some of the services will includephysicals , disease screenings , dental fillings , teeth cleaning, eye exams, and more,
There will also be a psychiatrist, and chaplin available.
Schepers said, this training also helps them do a mock medical set up to prepare them for deployment. It also allows them to learn practices of each medical profession and get to know what other branches do.
“We’re working together with people that we wouldn’t necessarily work with back at hour home station, so it gives us a good opportunity to see how people do things in the different branches but coming together for the same goal," said Schepers.
Eric Murray with the Navy Reserves this is his fourth training and what he loves the most is just working with his peers and people in need.
“I enjoy helping the people that I meet, he said. “I enjoy the joint atmosphere that we have with all the other services , and I just love the interaction with the people.” Murray said they’ll also help with follow up appointments by pairing people with local partners in their community.”
All services are free, and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be no need to bring proof of insurance or proof of residency. You will only be allowed one service per day.
The clinic will begins Friday June 14 through June 22. It will be open Monday , Wednesday , and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the Tuesday and Thursday the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic will not be open on Sunday, June 16.
Services are being provided at the following locations:
- Miner Baptist Church 416 State Highway H in Sikeston, Mo. 63801
- Cairo Junior/Senior High School 4201 Sycamore Street in Cairo, Ill. 62914
- Ballard Memorial High School 3561 Paducah Rd. in Barlow, Ky. 42024
