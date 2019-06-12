Man arrested after police say he fired gun during argument

PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested and taken to jail after police say he fired a gun at a woman and man following an argument.
Taylor Johnson, 27, was charged with first degree wanton endangerment and possession of a gun by a felon.
Witnesses said Johnson came into a home on Bradley Street on Sunday night, June 9 armed with a gun.
He then went into the backyard and fired the gun at the ground near the woman and man’s feet.
Johnson was arrested on late Tuesday afternoon, June 11 and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
