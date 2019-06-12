Lanes blocked on Hwy. 72 west of Fredericktown, Mo. after tanker truck overturns detours in place

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gas has overturned on Highway 72 between Routes B and K west of Fredericktown, Missouri on Wednesday, June 12.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, gas is leaking into a creek and a HAZMAT unit from Farmington has been called in, as well as the Department of Natural Resources.
Both lanes around five miles west of Fredericktown will remain blocked overnight into Thursday, June 12.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has set up a detour on Route K.
MoDot will remain in the area for traffic control.
There is no word on if the driver was injured.
