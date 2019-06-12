Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs Reproductive Health Act

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act on Wednesday, June 12.
The act would make Illinois the most progressive state in the nation for women’s reproductive rights according to governor’s office officials.
Pritzker appeared at the Chicago Cultural Center in Chicago to sign the act at 10 a.m. surrounded by supporters of the act.
Officials said the act treats reproductive health care like any other type of health care and modernizes outdated laws to establish a fundamental right to make individual decisions about reproductive health care, including contraception, abortion and maternity care.
“In a time when too many states across the nation are taking a step backward, Illinois is taking a giant step forward for women’s health,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Illinois is demonstrating what it means to affirm the rights of individuals to make the most personal and fundamental decisions of their lives, no matter your income level, race, ethnicity or religion. When it comes to contraception, abortion, and reproductive care, this law puts the decision-making where it belongs: in the hands of women and their doctors.
The law ensures regulations reflect modern medical standards and required private health insurance plans in the state to cover abortion the same way they do other pregnancy-related care.
