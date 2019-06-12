‘I paid my bill of $36 and left’: SC woman spotted opossum inside restaurant during meal

The safety of our guests and team members, as well as the cleanliness of our restaurants is a priority at Applebee’s. This isolated incident occurred following a heavy rain. Immediately when the animal entered the restaurant, the team acted fast to contact animal control, which was able to safely and quickly remove it from the restaurant. The team then took extra measures to thoroughly clean and disinfect the impacted area.

Elizabeth McGee, VP Operations, Applebee’s Mid-Atlantic Restaurants