GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on mutilation of puppy named ‘Gloria’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the mutilation of a three-month-old pit bull puppy.
The puppy, which Humane Society of Missouri staff named Gloria, was brought to its headquarters on Macklind Ave. on Monday afternoon, June 10 by a passerby who saw her dropped out of a car and bleeding on Chambers Rd. at some point west of the village of Riverview in North St. Louis County.
According to Dr. Mark Wright, director of shelter medicine at the Humane Society, both of the puppy’s ears had very jagged, open, bleeding wounds in what appeared to be a cruel, amateur attempt to crop the animal’s ears.
Despite the injuries to her ears, they say Gloria is expected to make a full recovery and will be made available for adoption in the next several weeks.
You can click here to make donations to the Humane Society or by calling 314-951-1542.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400 any time, day or night.
