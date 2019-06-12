Flooding pushes McClure, Ill. homeowner to brink of leaving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The same high water forcing residents to evacuate the trailer park in East Cape Girardeau is also flooding McClure and pushing certain homeowners to the brink of leaving.
While people at the East Cape trailer park have until Wednesday June 12 to get out before the electricity is turned off, long time McClure resident Bob Long has the choice of leaving but is still on the fence.
“I’ll stay until they give me no choice to go and when I go, I’ll never live here again because I’ve had enough of it," Long said. "They’re just going to let McClure drown.”
Long is still living on the same property where his grandparents ran a restaurant and truck stop. He said it kills him to watch his family home flood year after year.
“I got an inch of water in my bathroom. If the water raises seven more inches up here it will take out my structures and it will take out my brother’s home," Long said. "God forbid Route 3 shuts down. It’s unfortunate that the highways mean more than the life in this valley.”
About 30 soldiers with the National Guard continued sandbagging around Alexander County on Tuesday, June 11 to prevent flood water from reaching more homes.
Specialist Jesse Aguilera said they placed more than 5,000 sandbags just on Tuesday.
“That’s what we are known for. We get called and we try to move as fast and efficient as possible," Aguilera said. "It’s a great feeling when we finish a task and we know that water is on the other side of that wall and it’s not coming out and ruining these peoples lives and daily routines.”
Long said he appreciates everyone who helped sandbag, evacuate and set up water pumps to help the flooded area.
“People who have God in their heart care and want to help each other," Long said. "There is just nothing nobody could do up here. I’m just the next one of the totem pole to go under.”
Long said he has a camper in Missouri that his family can escape to and he can not wait for this year’s flood to be over.
“This all started in March and we’re still sitting here. I’ve never been 90 days in water," Long said. "It’s a roller coaster ride you can’t imagine. Only the people here know that turmoil.”
Even though the Mississippi has started to crest, Long believes they are not out the woods yet because the pressure from the river can still push more seep water behind the levees.
