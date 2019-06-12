First Alert: Isolated showers possible to the west

(KFVS) - It will be another ‘cooler’ start with most of the Heartland seeing temperatures in the 50s to start off the early morning.
Lisa Michaels says light clouds are starting to move in, and our furthest western counties could see an isolated shower in the morning.
It will be this afternoon through early evening where additional scattered rain and storms will develop.
There could be a few strong storms in our western counties with the main impacts being hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours.
These storms will weaken as they move into our eastern counties during the evening. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Dry and more cooler days will end the week, but the heat and humidity will return by the weekend.
We will be watching an unsettling pattern of rain and storms this weekend heading through next week.
