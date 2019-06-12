1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Fulton County, Ky.

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is dead and another was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, June 11 in Fulton County.
According Kentucky State Police, Prince Bolden, 37, of Tiptonville, Tenn. was driving east on KY 1282 when the vehicle left for unknown reasons and hit an embankment. Speed is suspected as a factor in the investigation.
Bolden was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner. Bolden’s passenger Kamren Bolden, 21, also of Tiptonville, Tenn. was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. KSP was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Ken-Ten EMS and the Fulton County Fire Department.
